Momofuku is launching two new locations in Toronto

You will be seeing more of Momofuku's cuisine across Toronto with their summer opening of two new pop-ups at Blood Brothers Brewery and Stackt Market.

With Ontario's lockdown restrictions still in place until Doug Ford and his team release their final reopening decision, Stackt is not open yet but Blood Brothers has started to offer a takeout menu from Momofuku's Noodle Bar.

“This relationship with Blood Brothers has been in the works for a long time," said Noodle Bar chef Hans Vogels in a press release.

"What started as a conversation about a kitchen takeover has now turned into a long summer romance that also includes an exciting beer collaboration.”

"We're also really excited for Stackt, where we get to engage in normal restaurant activities which we have not been able to offer for a very long time. All the staff here are really looking forward to this and I personally can't wait.”

At Blood Brothers, they're serving a new Pork Katsu Sando, which is a baguette with whipped nduja, panko-fried pork belly, cilantro and pickled daikon.

When Stackt can serve items from their large outdoor pavilion again, their Momofuku menu will include the return of the limited chilled spicy noodle with Sichuan beef sausage, black bean sauce and candied cashews.

They will serve popular dishes, including Extremely Spicy Noodles and pork buns as well.

The press release also says the intention of these pop-ups were to expand the restaurant's presence outside of the Financial District while offering the Toronto community a safe outdoor alternative.

Blood Brothers is currently serving takeout from Wednesday to Sunday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Momofuku's main location is also operating for takeout and delivery from Wednesday to Sunday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Check with Stackt for their post lockdown hours.