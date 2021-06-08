Eat & Drink
Olivia Little
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
scooped by demetres toronto

Demetres just opened its first ice cream parlour in Toronto and another is on the way

Demetres just got an ice cream shop entirely dedicated to the artisanal scoops that have long accompanied their crepes and waffles.

As one of Toronto's biggest dessert names, with 11 locations across the GTA, Demetres has been making craft ice cream to pair with their menu of desserts since they first opened on the Danforth in 1989.

While most who enter the dessert spot are after a premium crepe, waffle or cake, there's something to be said about the quality of the ice cream it comes with, which is why they decided it needed a storefront all its own.

The first Scooped by Demetres just opened over the weekend at 113 Fort York Boulevard, with another location in the Distillery District at 46 Gristmill Lane also set to open next week.

An ultra-rich, high butterfat dairy has been used as the base for the decadent ice cream at Demetres locations for the past 30 years, and that's how it'll be made at the latest parlours. 

The ice cream, as well as a few vegan sorbets, will come in 20 flavours like lemon curd blueberry, campfire s'mores and coconut lime sorbetto.

You'll be able to get yours in a cup, homemade waffle cone or pint, with a five-scoop flight also available for those who can't settle on just one or two flavours.

Expect to see full bar seating and a two-level patio at the CityPlace location where you can enjoy your ice cream. Canoe Landing Park is also just next door for more grassy seating options once you grab a scoop or five. 

