Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 31 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
shawarma royale toronto

Toronto's newest restaurant has been giving away free food all day

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 31 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

College Street's newest shawarma restaurant can barely keep up with demand on its first day, which is no surprise, because it's giving away its food for free. 

To mark its first day open at 398 College St., Shawarma Royale has been running a grand opening deal with free shawarma wraps. 

The restaurant has been running its promotion since noon. As of publishing, Shawarma Royale has already rolled up to 500 free wraps, says Zeina Jamaleddine, the restaurant's spokesperson. 

Shawarma Royale will be running the free shawarma promo until supplies run out today, which could be soon, since there's been a "steady flow" of customers, says Jamaleddine.

After that, it'll be 50 per cent off for the rest of the week. 

The restaurant chain already has six locations in GTA, but they weren't taking chances with their inaugural store in downtown Toronto. 

The brand new shop replaces a Butter Chicken Roti location near the corner of College and Croft Streets. 

Lead photo by

Shawarma Royale

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto's newest restaurant has been giving away free food all day

New restaurant opening in a famous old Toronto building

Toronto bakery is now making croissants bigger than your head

The sous chef at a fancy Toronto restaurant is now selling his own kimchi

Toronto restaurant famous for its Jamaican patties has permanently closed

This family-run Toronto shop has been the neighbourhood butcher for 47 years

Toronto neighbourhood is pitching in to help a local bar survive lockdown

Neighbourhood cafe closes and will be replaced by a major new Toronto pizzeria