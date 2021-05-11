Toronto's newest restaurant has been giving away free food all day

College Street's newest shawarma restaurant can barely keep up with demand on its first day, which is no surprise, because it's giving away its food for free.

To mark its first day open at 398 College St., Shawarma Royale has been running a grand opening deal with free shawarma wraps.

The restaurant has been running its promotion since noon. As of publishing, Shawarma Royale has already rolled up to 500 free wraps, says Zeina Jamaleddine, the restaurant's spokesperson.

Shawarma Royale will be running the free shawarma promo until supplies run out today, which could be soon, since there's been a "steady flow" of customers, says Jamaleddine.

After that, it'll be 50 per cent off for the rest of the week.

The restaurant chain already has six locations in GTA, but they weren't taking chances with their inaugural store in downtown Toronto.

The brand new shop replaces a Butter Chicken Roti location near the corner of College and Croft Streets.