Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
sapori toronto

Toronto Italian restaurant known for its giant charcuterie boards closes permanently

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Sapori has ceased restaurant operations and has now vacated their location on Dundas West.

But there's still hope for lovers of artfully arranged mass quantities of meat and cheese.

Owner Ryan Sciara says the restaurant closed because they couldn't financially afford to stay open and the bank kept freezing their accounts because they couldn't pay their business loan.

They tried to mitigate expenses over the winter but unfortunately the landlord could not continue to wait for them, and they mutually agreed Sapori would leave the space so the landlord could find a new tenant.

Sapori shut down operations on Nov. 1, 2020 and officially left the space on Feb. 15, 2021.

The space is slated to become a second location for pizza restaurant Revolver, which should be opening in July.

Sapori lives on as an online charcuterie board delivery business, with Sciara launching his own line of local retail products and operating out of the Tanto space.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

This Toronto couple is taking their restaurant's farm-to-table dining literally

Newest mukbang star comes from Toronto restaurant family

Toronto Italian restaurant known for its giant charcuterie boards closes permanently

This is how restaurants are getting ready for the start of patio season in Toronto

5 vegan mac and cheese in Toronto that taste as good as the real thing

First-of-its-kind Italian restaurant in Toronto has closed after just 6 months

The top 20 ice cream sandwiches in Toronto by neighbourhood

10 farms to pick your own fruit and vegetables near Toronto