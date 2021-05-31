Toronto Italian restaurant known for its giant charcuterie boards closes permanently

Sapori has ceased restaurant operations and has now vacated their location on Dundas West.

But there's still hope for lovers of artfully arranged mass quantities of meat and cheese.

Owner Ryan Sciara says the restaurant closed because they couldn't financially afford to stay open and the bank kept freezing their accounts because they couldn't pay their business loan.

They tried to mitigate expenses over the winter but unfortunately the landlord could not continue to wait for them, and they mutually agreed Sapori would leave the space so the landlord could find a new tenant.

Sapori shut down operations on Nov. 1, 2020 and officially left the space on Feb. 15, 2021.

The space is slated to become a second location for pizza restaurant Revolver, which should be opening in July.

Sapori lives on as an online charcuterie board delivery business, with Sciara launching his own line of local retail products and operating out of the Tanto space.