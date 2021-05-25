Eat & Drink
People in Toronto were worried that an iconic diner was closed for good

Lakeview Restaurant's iconic signage was removed recently and replaced with new signs saying it was now The Red Carriage. 

There's been enough churn in the restaurant industry to make this alarming to Lakeview's many fans, but for those who were concerned enough to check the restaurant's Instagram, the restaurant made sure to ease everyone's minds.

"WE ARE CLOSED... for a film shoot!!!" reads the caption to post made by Lakeview on Instagram. The restaurant has been closed since Saturday and will reopen for takeout on Thursday.

Frances at the Lakeview says the transformation is "for a TV series" but "can't say which as we're sworn to silence."

The diner has been a popular location for shooting during the pandemic, with at least three movies using it for shoots during the pandemic. The restaurant also opened itself up as a set for amateur filmmakers, and has been a backdrop in Hairspray, The Boondock Saints and The Shape of Water.

You can always check Lakeview's social media and website for updates if you're curious about what the restaurant/film set is up to.

