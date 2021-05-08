Eat & Drink
Filipe Dimas
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Nickelbrook

Ontario beer brand with cult following opening new brewery in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Filipe Dimas
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

An approaching summer means plenty of reasons for beer lovers to experiment with new flavours, new brews, and new styles from one of Ontario's many breweries.

For fans of Burlington's Nickelbrook Brewing Co., this is about to get a whole lot easier with the recent announcement of their new South Etobicoke home.

The new production facility and taproom will be located on 1589 The Queensway, and is hoping to partner up with local restaurants to launch their taproom where beer lovers can try everything they have to offer.

"We're going to do the typical Nickelbrook favourites, all the stuff you see in LCBO, Beer Store and grocery," said Jenn Mitchell, Nickelbrook's Marketing Manager to blogTO. "We're also going to grow our small batch program on a bigger scale."

On top of the taproom, the new location will have full brewing capacity inside allowing for more efficient same day door stop delivery and pickup options across Toronto.

The popular brewery is pushing hard with the city to get a patio, hoping to open by early July.

Even if government restrictions don't allow them to open patio dining by that date, they're still targeting July for the launch of pickup and same day delivery options from that location.

This new location will help the growing brewery meet the demand of the growing customer base for their lineup of craft beers.

With some breweries having closed their doors over the last year, seeing one open a new door is always a welcome sight. 

Lead photo by

Nickelbrook Brewing Co.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto's newest pizza joint sells out on first day open for business

Mississauga brunch restaurant permanently closes due to lockdowns

Famous Toronto pub reopens after being sold to owners of Montreal fine dining restaurant

Ontario beer brand with cult following opening new brewery in Toronto

Full-time corporate lawyer in Toronto starts up a burger side hustle

Popular Toronto restaurant may close if it doesn't pay $60K for new equipment

Overwhelming demand causes chaos at Toronto restaurant on Cinco de Mayo

You can now get hand-made peanut butter and jelly ice cream sandwiches in Toronto