Ontario beer brand with cult following opening new brewery in Toronto

An approaching summer means plenty of reasons for beer lovers to experiment with new flavours, new brews, and new styles from one of Ontario's many breweries.

For fans of Burlington's Nickelbrook Brewing Co., this is about to get a whole lot easier with the recent announcement of their new South Etobicoke home.

The new production facility and taproom will be located on 1589 The Queensway, and is hoping to partner up with local restaurants to launch their taproom where beer lovers can try everything they have to offer.

"We're going to do the typical Nickelbrook favourites, all the stuff you see in LCBO, Beer Store and grocery," said Jenn Mitchell, Nickelbrook's Marketing Manager to blogTO. "We're also going to grow our small batch program on a bigger scale."

On top of the taproom, the new location will have full brewing capacity inside allowing for more efficient same day door stop delivery and pickup options across Toronto.

The popular brewery is pushing hard with the city to get a patio, hoping to open by early July.

Even if government restrictions don't allow them to open patio dining by that date, they're still targeting July for the launch of pickup and same day delivery options from that location.

This new location will help the growing brewery meet the demand of the growing customer base for their lineup of craft beers.

With some breweries having closed their doors over the last year, seeing one open a new door is always a welcome sight.