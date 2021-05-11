New restaurant opening in a famous old Toronto building

Toronto's historic Dovercourt House will soon be home to a new Peruvian restaurant.

The news comes a few months after news broke that Dovercourt House, the 108-year-old building that was once home to a slew of weekly dance communities, would no longer be hosting its longrunning collection of classes.

Replacing it will a new restaurant called Waska Peruvian Chicken, a project from Chef Elias Salazar.

Salazar announced today that the restaurant will be opening on May 28 with a menu of Peruvian eats including pollo a la brasa, ceviche and purple corn chicha.

The future of the Dovercourt House had remained uncertain up until now. A new tenant has moved in after Andy Haslett, the building's former tenant and longtime leasholder, left.

At this point it's not likely that the salsa and West Coast swing classes that once took over the three-storey space will be part of the new plans, at least not until COVID-19 restrictions are over.

Waska Peruvian Chicken will be launching its website Wednesday with more information about its menu.