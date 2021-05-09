Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Pizzeria Badiali

Neighbourhood cafe closes and will be replaced by a major new Toronto pizzeria

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto cafe Good Neighbour has closed down its coffee shop on Dovercourt after three years of pourovers and panini to make way for a pizzeria.

According to a spokesperson for Good Neighbour, they sold the location to new owners in February. 
good neighbour toronto

Good Neighbour at 181 Dovercourt Rd. has closed. It will soon be a pizzeria. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Opened in 2019, the Dovercourt cafe is one of three outposts of the coffee shop brand from owners Max and Amara Mancuso. You can still find Good Neighbour cafes on Annette Street (next to the Mancuso's Annette Food Market) and near Christie Pits. 

Replacing them is a yet-to-open restaurant called Pizzeria Badiali, which will be serving New York-style slices. 

Nick Halligan of El Rey, and Owen Walker, who was part owner of it, as well as Quetzal, have teamed up with Ryan Baddeley of Osteria Rialto for the project. The three met at Bar Isabel and remained friends, says Baddeley to blogTO. 

It's not clear when Pizzeria Badiali will be launching, though their barren but extant Instagram hints at sooner than later. 

This corner property on Dovercourt has been home to cafes for more than a decade. Prior to The Good Neighbour, the space was Luna Cafe, which now runs a single location in the Junction.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Neighbourhood cafe closes and will be replaced by a major new Toronto pizzeria

Toronto's newest sandwich joint is hidden in someone's parents' backyard

This Toronto family's restaurant was wood-firing their pizzas way before it was cool

Toronto has a new spot for decadent egg sandwiches that are wildly popular in Korea

Toronto just got a new fried chicken joint but this time everything is vegan

Popular Toronto BBQ joint that had a fire just before the pandemic finally reopens

Toronto's newest pizza joint sells out on first day open for business

Mississauga brunch restaurant permanently closes due to lockdowns