Neighbourhood cafe closes and will be replaced by a major new Toronto pizzeria

Toronto cafe Good Neighbour has closed down its coffee shop on Dovercourt after three years of pourovers and panini to make way for a pizzeria.

According to a spokesperson for Good Neighbour, they sold the location to new owners in February.



Opened in 2019, the Dovercourt cafe is one of three outposts of the coffee shop brand from owners Max and Amara Mancuso. You can still find Good Neighbour cafes on Annette Street (next to the Mancuso's Annette Food Market) and near Christie Pits.

Replacing them is a yet-to-open restaurant called Pizzeria Badiali, which will be serving New York-style slices.

Nick Halligan of El Rey, and Owen Walker, who was part owner of it, as well as Quetzal, have teamed up with Ryan Baddeley of Osteria Rialto for the project. The three met at Bar Isabel and remained friends, says Baddeley to blogTO.

It's not clear when Pizzeria Badiali will be launching, though their barren but extant Instagram hints at sooner than later.

This corner property on Dovercourt has been home to cafes for more than a decade. Prior to The Good Neighbour, the space was Luna Cafe, which now runs a single location in the Junction.