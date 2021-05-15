Movenpick Marche that closed in Toronto is now having a massive liquidation sale

The former flagship location of Movenpick Marche in Toronto is having a liquidation sale planned to last over a week after being forced to close last Spring.

The massive restaurant located inside Brookfield Place in the Financial District was a go to spot for everyone from those working downtown, to tourists, to sports fans wanting to grab some food before a game at Scotiabank Arena.

The restaurant offered several stations that you could select from ranging from steaks and salads to sandwiches and desserts. When it first opened, it was seen as a unique dining experience but it's novelty factor and reputation declined over the years.

For those looking for a little piece of Movenpick Marche to call their own, the liquidation sale promises plenty of equipment and fixtures up for grabs during the restaurant's content auction.

The sprawling restaurant took up over 20,000 sq ft so thousands of items are expected to be put up for sale which perhaps explains why the entire event is going to take an entire week.

Starting on May 19 at 10 a.m. and running until May 28, the liquidation sale promises that everything available will be posted online with inventory updating daily right up until the final hours.