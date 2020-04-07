Eat & Drink
Movenpick Marche is permanently shutting its Toronto restaurant

Marche Movenpick will soon be ceasing operations at its Brookfield Place and Concourse Level local, which includes Marche Restaurant and Movenpick Cafe.

Marche International announced in a press release today it's withdrawing all operations from Canada, and will be refocusing on airport and hospitality business in Europe.

Marche Movenpick had already suspended all operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You might also remember being able to pick up Movenpick products at your local Loblaws in the past through a partnership called Take-me! Marche. Marche International has been present in the Canadian market for 10 years.

Employees have been notified of the closure and termination of their employment. Both restaurants should be closing at the end of May.

