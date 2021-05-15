Eat & Drink
Filipe Dimas
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
island oysters toronto

Toronto has a new takeout window for freshly shucked oysters

While it may still be another few weeks until it's deemed safe to sit on a patio and enjoy some cold drinks and good food, a brand new takeout window is making it easier to at least get an early start on the good food part.

Island Oysters, a brand some might be familiar with for corporate and pop-up events around the city, just opened their own takeout window at 3 Barlett Avenue in Bloordale.

At the new takeout window, they'll be offering oysters starting at $22 per dozen. Both Malpeque and Kusshi oysters are currently available with an assortment of sauces offered with each order.

Seafood lovers know that Toronto has endless options for getting good oysters, but the travelling Island Oysters team has been making a name for itself and climbing up the personal favourites list of many.

Their new takeout window seems like a perfect offering for the season and these unusual times.

