Eat & Drink
Melody T.C. Lau
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
bbq rules victoria day toronto

The rules for BBQing in Toronto parks are not what people seem to think they are

Eat & Drink
Melody T.C. Lau
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Although barbecuing is a beloved Victoria Day tradition, if you're considering grilling it up in a park this weekend — don't. 

With the re-opening of outdoor recreational amenities in Ontario, it's an apparently common misconception that all outdoor activities can resume.

But this is not the case until the extended stay-at-home orders are lifted and the city can implement next steps, according to rules still posted on the city's site, and confirmed to blogTO by a Toronto Parks, Forestry and Recreation staffer.

The representative said that all permanently fixed BBQ grills in parks are closed, and the city is not taking applications for BBQ permits of any kind, including those involving firepits or your own gear.

Despite the public BBQ limitations, it seems some people have already been actively grilling in Toronto neighbourhoods.

And with the holiday weekend coming up, it's probably foolish to assume there won't be more.

The City of Toronto's site also has many tips for ensuring BBQ safety in your back patio or balcony.

According to the same site, for those who live in condominiums or apartments with balconies, you can BBQ on your balcony if it's permitted by your property owner and within the bylaws of your condominium, your balcony is not enclosed, and there's no combustible materials nearby.

The balcony must also be open to the outside with no enclosure or walls in place.

If you're confused over what you can or can't do this long weekend, you can call 311 and not have to overthink on your own.

Lead photo by

AlexLesh

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The rules for BBQing in Toronto parks are not what people seem to think they are

Toronto couple's restaurant has closed because ironically they got too much traffic

Win a DIY bubble tea prize pack from Bubble Kitt

Toronto's first location of famous Korean fried chicken chain is now open

These grocery stores are open on Victoria Day 2021 in Toronto

Toronto couple who met at a restaurant have now started their own online

Toronto startup has a new ordering solution for restaurants and it's totally free

Mississauga restaurant is now offering tailgating option in its parking lot