The rules for BBQing in Toronto parks are not what people seem to think they are

Although barbecuing is a beloved Victoria Day tradition, if you're considering grilling it up in a park this weekend — don't.

With the re-opening of outdoor recreational amenities in Ontario, it's an apparently common misconception that all outdoor activities can resume.

But this is not the case until the extended stay-at-home orders are lifted and the city can implement next steps, according to rules still posted on the city's site, and confirmed to blogTO by a Toronto Parks, Forestry and Recreation staffer.

The representative said that all permanently fixed BBQ grills in parks are closed, and the city is not taking applications for BBQ permits of any kind, including those involving firepits or your own gear.

Despite the public BBQ limitations, it seems some people have already been actively grilling in Toronto neighbourhoods.

Sure were lots of BBQ’s and gatherings in my neighbourhood yesterday. #Toronto pic.twitter.com/hVpveSIdnr — Michelle “WEAR YOUR DAMN MASK” Jones. (@maej43) May 16, 2021

And with the holiday weekend coming up, it's probably foolish to assume there won't be more.

The City of Toronto's site also has many tips for ensuring BBQ safety in your back patio or balcony.

According to the same site, for those who live in condominiums or apartments with balconies, you can BBQ on your balcony if it's permitted by your property owner and within the bylaws of your condominium, your balcony is not enclosed, and there's no combustible materials nearby.

The balcony must also be open to the outside with no enclosure or walls in place.

If you're confused over what you can or can't do this long weekend, you can call 311 and not have to overthink on your own.