Two Toronto best friends have started a beautiful cupcake picnic box business

Picnic baskets filled with cupcakes and sparkling wine are now officially a thing that exists in Toronto thanks to a business started by two young best friends.

Just in time for park-drinking season.

Mia Avram and Melina Nachevski, both 22, were at Ryerson where they met and started their business, The Cake Fairies, in November 2020.

"We decided to put our passion for baking out into the world as a source of positivity during the bleakness of endless amounts of lockdowns and quarantines," Avram tells blogTO.

"While people couldn't see their loved ones, we thought it would be a great way for people to connect and share happiness through our cupcakes."

Nachevski ultimately wants to become a physician's assistant and is applying this fall to U of T's Bachelor of Science Physician Assistant program, and currently works at Scarborough General Hospital.

Avram wants to become an elementary school teacher and is enrolled in U of T's Master's of Teaching program for the fall.

While they plan to stay focused on their studies and eventually earn their degrees, they also have hopes to continue to grow their business and brand.

Boozy cupcake boxes either come with six standard cupcakes, a mini bottle of sparkling wine and assorted chocolates for $60, or custom cupcakes, any 375mL bottle of alcohol and assorted chocolates starting at $75, depending on the alcohol.

They also make smash hearts and boxes of cupcakes in the shapes of numbers or letters. Flavours include vanilla, coconut, pink velvet, chocolate, lemon, cookies n' cream, strawberry, mocha and funfetti.

"Our buttercream has received such high reviews that we are now in the works of creating even more extravagant flavours to keep surprising all of our followers," Avram says.

A churro flavour is apparently on the horizon, for instance. Sounds like it would go great with some bubbly.