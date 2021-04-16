Eat & Drink
gus tacos queen

Popular Toronto taco joint expanding for the second time in a year

While many businesses have been forced to close their doors over the past year, Gus Tacos keeps on opening new ones.

The popular taco restaurant has announced their newest location in Parkdale, nearly a full year to the date after announcing their second location at Bloor and Dufferin.

With three restaurants across the city, the original located in Kensington Market, Gus Tacos is quickly become a Toronto staple.

As a whole, the company recently celebrated its second birthday showing that they’ve wasted no time in hitting the ground running, even as the pandemic has disrupted indoor dining.

“We are super excited to be apart of the Parkdale community and can't wait to meet all of you!” said the restaurant via Instagram. “See everyone Saturday!”

The new location means a likely expansion to their delivery service which has been the restaurant's focus over the past year.

The new location opens April 17 at 1533 Queen St. West in the location where a Ravi Soups used to be.

Gus Tacos

