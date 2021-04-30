Popular Thai restaurant expands with second Toronto location

A popular Thai restaurant in Toronto is expanding with a brand new second location.

Chiang Rai is known for Thai classics like fried rice, fresh rolls, chicken satay and pad Thai. If the name sounds similar to that of another restaurant, that's intentional.

The restaurants are siblings of Chiang Mai, which already has two locations of its own, one in Etobicoke and one in Liberty Village, as well as Imm Thai Kitchen. Their menus are very similar, and all restaurants embrace a sophisticated presentation style.

Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai are neighbourhong provinces in Thailand, as well as the names of their respective capital cities.

Chiang Rai opened their location at 2070 Avenue Rd. in North York at the beginning of March.

To celebrate the location's opening, they're currently offering 25 per cent off takeout and online orders, as compared to the 10 per cent off currently offered at their original 7750 Kennedy Rd. location in Markham.