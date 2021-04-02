Neighbourhood staple dive bar in Toronto has closed and is up for lease

A bar named for its location on the corner of Gerrard and Greenwood has closed its doors with the property listed for rent.

The so-called dive bar, GG Bar and Eatery, was an area staple, known for its friendly staff and affordable drinks.

Having been forced to close due to the pandemic, the Leslieville location bordering on Little India is now seeking a new tenant for $2,500 monthly.

The location will be missed by locals who used to frequent the spot for $4 beers and $12 jugs. While it may still be some time before sitting around a table and splitting a pitcher with friends becomes commonplace again, knowing there's one less place to do so still hurts.

With countless Toronto stores, bars and restaurants closing down over the past year, losing another one only adds to the sting.

As patios reopen across the city, the hope is that the extra income will mean that few other establishments suffer the same fate.