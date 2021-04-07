Canadian pizza chain opens first Toronto location

A new Canadian pizza chain has opened its very first location in Toronto, rolling out others across the country.

To call them "locations" is a bit of a misnomer, though: Pie Eyed Pizza is the country's latest delivery-only concept.

Serving Detroit-style rectangular pizzas as well as round ones, the chain's branding is distinguished by a bright blue eye set against a sunshine yellow colour field.

The chain was invented and is being operated by Craft Beer Market out of a desire to shift, like many restaurants and bars, to more of a takeout and delivery model.

There's a spicy cheese or a pepperoni Detroit pie, and round pies include Margherita, Hawaiian and a "Mission Impossible" pizza topped with Impossible meat. Wings and dips are also on the menu.

The culinary staff at Craft are making the pizza, and they've kept a beer bar element in the mix with beer available for delivery meant to pair with the pizzas, such as a light lager from local brewery Blood Brothers.

"Toronto loves their pizza and certainly has some of our biggest and best fans," vice president of marketing and revenue for Craft Tyler Rygus tells blogTO.

Toronto was one of the first cities where Craft Beer Bar introduced Pie Eyed Pizza, opening here as well as in Calgary and Ottawa on Nov. 1o, 2020. Pie Eyed is now available for delivery only in six cities, including Kelowna, Vancouver and Edmonton.

Toronto will also be one of the first cities in Canada to get a sister brand to Pie Eyed Pizza, a delivery and takeout only burger concept called Pigot Burger Club that will be launching later this month in collaboration with award-winning Calgary-based chef Mike Pigot and a yet-to-be-announced Toronto-based chef.

Pigot Burger Club is already open in Calgary, serving over 500 burgers per day and selling out often. We love might love burgers just as much as we love pizza here in Toronto, so bring on PBC.