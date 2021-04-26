This Toronto burrito chain is giving free meals to those who need it at one location

Nooruddin and Nadia Virani and their son, Noman, want to help anyone who comes hungry to their Burrito Boyz location at 789 Warden Avenue.

The franchisees have been providing anyone in need with their choice of burrito off the menu free of charge, no questions asked, since December.

A sign posted to the counter reads: "Hungry? No money no problem. People with no money are welcome to have a free meal. No questions asked."

The Viranis bought three of Toronto's 13 Burrito Boyz locations after moving to Brampton from Dallas in 2004, and started the initiative after seeing the need in the community.

"I want to give back to the community and do my part to help out during these times," Nooruddin Virani tells blogTO. "I'm only in the position today to help because others had selflessly helped me in the past when we first moved here."

They opted to offer the free meals from this location instead of their Woodbridge and Yorkdale locations as the Warden store sees a lot more foot traffic.

Since they initiated the offer five months ago, they've given about three meals out every day and plan to continue giving back in this way indefinitely.

Burrito Boyz spokesperson Susie Jaroszewska says the chain hopes to expand this initiative to more locations as other owners are interested in offering the same kind of support to their neighbourhoods.

"We have plans to launch this at more of our locations as there clearly is a need for businesses and communities that are able to, to step up and support people in need - especially with access to food," she tells blogTO.

Jaroszewska says once they start this at more of their burrito joints, it'll operate similarly on an honour system, offering a free loaded burrito to anyone who asks.

"We understand how hard it can be to ask for help without feeling stigmatized," she says. "And we believe that though there is space for this to be misused, by doing this we are primarily giving back to those that truly need it."