Toronto restaurant is turning its menu items green for St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day in Toronto won't be the boozy, party-filled affair it normally is for the second year in a row, but that doesn't mean you can't find other ways of celebrating...even if you're vegan.

Parka Food Co. has come out with a totally vegan menu for the upcoming holiday with green-coloured items infused with spinach.

The menu launched Mar. 12 and will be available until Mar. 21. You can get the items individually, or as a "Shamrock Parka Pack."

Options include green mac n' cashew cheese with coconut bacon or broccoli and tofu, fries supreme with green cashew cheese and green aioli, and cauliflower fritters with green aioli.

The menu can be ordered in advance via the Parka website. And hey, if you're eating healthy on St. Patty's, that just means you can balance it all out by drinking lots of green beer and Guinness.