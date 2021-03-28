Eat & Drink
Toronto booze delivery service launches brick-and-mortar convenience store

Alcohol delivery in Toronto has been an unusual bright spot on the often gloomy food and beverage horizon and now, in a complete reversal, one business has made their virtual app into a physical brick-and-mortar storefront.

Runner Market is now open at 141 Berkeley St. in Toronto, and they're carrying lots of local products.

The space even comes with its own patio in addition to its indoor seating.

Runner is an app that's mainly been popularized as a fast way of getting booze in your hands at home.

They're known for offering high-end options and cocktail kits.

runner market torontoCEO Jake MacDougall tells blogTO that Runner Market is intended to be a "a locally focused, curated shopping destination with a relaxed, European cafe atmosphere."

Everything from the store can also be delivered to your door through their app or website.

The app actually also delivers items like groceries and household products. 

Runner Market is stocked with fresh-baked goods from Brodflour along with lots of other locally made options.

MacDougall says they make an effort to carry local foods and Canadian-made products. 

Chicken, beef or mushroom empanadas are available from Gaucho Pie Co.

There are also ready-made meals from local restaurant Pukka.

"The community has been super excited and supportive about our launch. It's been a great way to expose more people to our brand," says MacDougall. 

"Having an account with us is rad. We have a lot of perks and we're always hunting for the best products."

The shop also carries kombucha, adaptogen drinks, electrolyte waters, coffee and tea.

That includes coffee from local roaster De Mello.

"We know how hard it is to jump to all the cool stores and restaurants scattered across the city," MacDougall says. "We felt people would love a shop that brought the best of the city together."

The store comes stocked with booze just like the app, including offerings from nearby producers like Rosewood.

You can also pick up bouquets from here or get them delivered bundled with, say, a bath soak.

They've even got their own merch line.

runner market torontoMacDougall plans to open six locations of Runner Market in Toronto, and also wants to bring the store to Vancouver and Montreal, and even expand internationally.

"We believe our brand will have legs in any major city," says MacDougall.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

