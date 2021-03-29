Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
yorkville patios

10 patios open in Yorkville right now

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Patios open in Yorkville right now are the first chance at in-person dining experiences available this year in the neighbourhood, and they're starting things off with a bang.

Whether it's crisp craft beer or champagne on ice you've been missing, these returning restaurants are back to serving it outdoors.

Here are some patios open in Yorkville right now.

Flo's Diner

Brunch on the patio has never tasted so good as it does right now, and you can enjoy your breakfast, Caesars and mimosas above it all out on their elevated patio.

One Restaurant

Blazing heaters, truffle grilled cheese, steak frites and fine wine are all the components you need to welcome back patio season, and you can find them all on this swanky patio connected to the Hazelton Hotel.

Hemingway's

The multiple patios are back open at this sprawling Kiwi-themed spot, and they're firing up the BBQ to provide you with all the summer vibes even though it's a bit chilly and drizzly... which won't matter anyway, with their coverings and heating.

Kasa Moto

Plush chairs and low tables bring a lounge feel to this rooftop patio where you can munch on sushi, chirashi, fried rice and burgers while sipping a well-deserved glass of wine.

Dimmi Bar & Trattori

This classic Italian restaurant is known for having one of the most bustling patios in the neighbourhood, so naturally it's where you'll have to return to dine on the cobblestones starting as early as noon.

Sassafraz

Some of the most elegantly plated food at one of Toronto's hottest spots is now being served again on the corner wraparound patio at this restaurant and cafe with a longstanding reputation. Sangria, anyone?

Cibo Wine Bar Yorkville

The Yorkville location of this Italian wine bar is ready to serve you salads, pasta, cocktails and ice cold beer out on their patio complete with romantic lighting.

Alobar

The newest outpost of one of the city's fanciest restaurants has finally reopened for in-person dining so you can reserve a seat in their heated tent strung with twinkly lights to eat one of their famed burgers.

The Oxley

This tried-and-true pub has opened their front and back patios so you can resume the fine English traditions of day drinking in the sun and stuffing yourself with lots of delicious, heavy food. A red brick facade makes an ideal portrait backdrop.

Sofia

You can have pasta, cocktails and wine esconced and set back from the street on the patio at this Italian restaurant that's a more recent arrival in the neighbourhood.

yorkville patios

Thanks to Manulife Centre for sponsoring this post.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

Join the conversation Load comments

10 patios open in Yorkville right now

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto brewery locked out by landlord for non-payment of rent

People rallying behind Toronto chef after restaurant was vandalized twice this weekend

10 patios open in Yorkville right now

15 new bakeries and cafes in Toronto that make great pastries

Popular downtown Toronto bar closes to make way for new concept space

Toronto booze delivery service launches brick-and-mortar convenience store

Toronto bar asks for help after being forced closed for more than a year

The top 35 breakfast sandwiches in Toronto by neighbourhood