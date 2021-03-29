10 patios open in Yorkville right now

Patios open in Yorkville right now are the first chance at in-person dining experiences available this year in the neighbourhood, and they're starting things off with a bang.

Whether it's crisp craft beer or champagne on ice you've been missing, these returning restaurants are back to serving it outdoors.

Here are some patios open in Yorkville right now.

Brunch on the patio has never tasted so good as it does right now, and you can enjoy your breakfast, Caesars and mimosas above it all out on their elevated patio.

Blazing heaters, truffle grilled cheese, steak frites and fine wine are all the components you need to welcome back patio season, and you can find them all on this swanky patio connected to the Hazelton Hotel.

The multiple patios are back open at this sprawling Kiwi-themed spot, and they're firing up the BBQ to provide you with all the summer vibes even though it's a bit chilly and drizzly... which won't matter anyway, with their coverings and heating.

Plush chairs and low tables bring a lounge feel to this rooftop patio where you can munch on sushi, chirashi, fried rice and burgers while sipping a well-deserved glass of wine.

This classic Italian restaurant is known for having one of the most bustling patios in the neighbourhood, so naturally it's where you'll have to return to dine on the cobblestones starting as early as noon.

Some of the most elegantly plated food at one of Toronto's hottest spots is now being served again on the corner wraparound patio at this restaurant and cafe with a longstanding reputation. Sangria, anyone?

The Yorkville location of this Italian wine bar is ready to serve you salads, pasta, cocktails and ice cold beer out on their patio complete with romantic lighting.

The newest outpost of one of the city's fanciest restaurants has finally reopened for in-person dining so you can reserve a seat in their heated tent strung with twinkly lights to eat one of their famed burgers.

This tried-and-true pub has opened their front and back patios so you can resume the fine English traditions of day drinking in the sun and stuffing yourself with lots of delicious, heavy food. A red brick facade makes an ideal portrait backdrop.

You can have pasta, cocktails and wine esconced and set back from the street on the patio at this Italian restaurant that's a more recent arrival in the neighbourhood.