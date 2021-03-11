Ice cream shops are opening up in Toronto and it's the first true sign of spring

Ice cream shops are opening up in Toronto in the first sign that spring is approaching in the city, and people are already lining up for a taste.

Some shops stay open year-round but others close for a much-needed break, leaving ice cream lovers salivating for the next time they'll get their hands on their artisanal flavours—like the ube, Thai iced tea, White Rabbit, Vietnamese coffee and strawberry mochi varieties at Wong's.

"We do an annual winter break during the month of January and reopen on the first weekend in February. It's a badly needed break but it also allows us to do some maintenance on equipment and to develop new recipes as well. Our customers have been really enthusiastic, even during the cold winter months," Ed Wong told blogTO.

"They've been tremendously supportive of us since day one and continue to show up no matter the weather. But certainly since it's become slightly warmer, business is picking up, leaving us sold out of popular flavours pretty regularly. And yes, we do get lineups, though they're not as long as they get during spring/summer."

Dutch Dreams is one of the spots that stayed open all winter, though lineups forming outside their shop are surely a sign that spring and much longer summer night lines are on the way.

"We have stayed open all winter despite the challenges that COVID-19 has brought upon our business and to continue to be able to employ our staff. Our customers have been extremely excited about the warm weather," Dina Aben of Dutch Dreams told blogTO.

"They wish it was going to be here to stay. Our wonderful customers have actually been lining up all winter bundled up to enjoy our delicious ice cream. The warm weather has definitely made the line grow longer."

Though lots of Dairy Queen locations have remained open and on delivery apps throughout the winter, even a local Toronto outpost that closes down during the winter is garnering excitement after announcing they'd be opening this month.

Whether it's a Blizzard or a pint of lychee lemonade sorbet you've been craving this winter, it's likely your fave parlour will be reopening soon to scoop up frozen treats as temperatures continue to climb.