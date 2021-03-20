Fast food chain famous for its doner kebabs opening its first Toronto location

The first location of a Berlin-based fast food chain known for heaping sandwiches is opening soon in Toronto.

German Doner Kebab opened in Berlin in 1989 (though the company is based in Scotland), and its menu consists of doner kebab sandwiches, wraps and burgers, as well as doner fries, spring rolls and nachos, made using meats imported from Germany.

There are already locations in Ottawa and Vancouver, and the one coming to Toronto will be located at 246 Queen St. W., where Cafe Crepe used to be.

The official GDK site indicates a Mississauga location is on the way as well. It's a global chain, with locations in the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, USA, Sweden, the UK and Ireland.

The Queen St. W. store should be opening in April.