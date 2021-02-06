Here's what people think of the new Tim Hortons coffee flavoured cereal

It's been about a month since Tim Hortons launched their coffee-flavoured breakfast cereal in Canada, and so far, it seems like people approve of the hybrid.

If they could combine Timbits and cereal before, why not try another mashup, this time with two things that are made for the morning anyways?

This Tim hortons café mocha cereal slaps 😋😋 — hMoney$ (@gimmecandies) February 5, 2021

The flavour is called Cafe Mocha, and most people seem to be fans so far, saying it "slaps" and is "yummy."

YALL. CAFE MOCHA FLAVOURED CEREAL BY TIM HORTONS. TRY IT. LITERALLY TASTES LIKE FUCKING COFFEE. IM IN LOVE — 🥀 (@PostysxGrape) January 28, 2021

Others called it "one of the best breakfast combinations" or said they're "in love."

cereal review of the month: Tim Hortons Cafe Mocha

rating: 2-10

although I love the marshmallow edition to this mix, the mocha flavour was too overpowering leaving an aftertaste that lasted for several hours. If coffee is your jam than this cereal is your PB - not for me though. pic.twitter.com/7eOAmjwUpU — Jessica (@jessicascience) January 31, 2021

However, if you're not a die-hard coffee drinker, you might find the coffee flavour to be a bit unappealing. One person said "although I love the marshmallow edition to this mix, the mocha flavour was too overpowering leaving an aftertaste that lasted for several hours."

Not sure who even eats cereal anymore, but just slapping the Tim Hortons brand on something means you get sales because it's a cult — Ghislain Bergevin (Gigilles) (@MossieuGhislain) January 12, 2021

Another person commented that it doesn't really seem to matter how good or bad Tim Hortons products are, because their brand recognition and cult-like following in Canada will earn them sales no matter what.

No.



Tim Hortons is launching coffee-flavoured cereal | Canadian Grocer https://t.co/0PgehWp7RS — Kirsten's Desk (@KirstensDesk) January 11, 2021

Someone else simply wrote "No" with no further explanation. Not a morning person, maybe?

Now that Timmies has come out with a Timbits cereal and a Cafe Mocha cereal, what could be next? Maybe an Iced Capp or a Double Double cereal? Whatever their next gimmick is, Canadians will definitely have an opinion on it.