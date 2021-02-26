Toronto's most iconic ice cream joint opens surprise second location

One of Toronto's most beloved institutions for good old fashioned soft serve, Tom's Dairy Freeze, has just opened a brand new ghost location with a delivery radius of seven kilometres.

Tom's owner Guido Di Piazza posted a video to the ice cream parlour's Instagram announcing the new location near Queen and Ossington, opened in partnership with Noble Market. The virtual market, available for delivery and pickup through Uber Eats, also serves high end chips, crackers and coffee.

"The goal was to package our signature soft serve ice cream into one litre tub form so people could still enjoy Tom's in the comfort of their own homes. Originally, this was meant to be temporary but we had such a great response that we decided to expand our e-commerce." Di Piazza told blogTO.

"Through all the delivery services, such as Uber Eats, Door Dash and Skip, patrons are limited within a certain proximity radius. This is why we chose to partner with Noble Market, so we can expand our delivery radius to serve more of our great customers."

Tom's is known for super silky classic soft serve available in a classic range of flavours with iconic dips like blue raspberry, butterscotch and chocolate, which they've figured out how to package in tub form. The ghost location can be found at 49 Ossington, and their opening day is Feb. 26.

"Our most popular item is twist soft serve ice cream, but we find our customers really like the classic vanilla soft serve with toppings such as Skor, Reece Pieces and Oreo. In order to ensure we maintain the highest quality, we have purchased new equipment, such as blast freezers to flash freeze the product for optimal results," says Di Piazza.

"There are also plans to continue ghost location expansions...please stay tuned."