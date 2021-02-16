Toronto is about to get 4 locations of this popular U.S. French fry burrito chain

French fries and burritos are beloved separately by many, and a restaurant that combines the two delicacies together is opening locations in Toronto as it brings the chain to Canada.

Man vs Fries is opening up four Toronto locations next week, as well as three in Edmonton and two in Calgary. There are already locations in Houston, Atlanta, Austin, Miami, Portland and Seattle.

The business was founded in the Bay Area and serves over-the-top takes on fries as well as burritos and quesadillas stuffed with them, and other items like crunch wraps and nachos. The inspiration? Founder William Bonhorst's childhood in Connecticut, eating out once a week as a special treat.

"My mother would force me to eat burgers or chicken nuggets or sandwiches, so I obliged but only after piling (on top or inside) a handful of fries. It was not until I moved to Southern California as an adult and was introduced to my inner child's quintessential cuisine, French fries in a burrito AKA, the California Burrito," Bonhorst said in a statement.

"From that moment on, I made a promise to myself that one day I would fulfill that kid's dream of letting the world experience all that everyone's beloved sidekick, yet most overlooked, and often underappreciated menu item, the French fry, truly has to offer."

Don't balk at the name: their motto is "fries before guys." Also, don't worry about them replacing your favourite local spots with an import chain, as these Toronto locations of Man vs Fries will all be virtual kitchens.

"I built the brand as a digital-first virtual kitchen back in 2018 in Oakland, California so we will continue that model with our exclusive Reef partnership," Bonhorst told blogTO. "I am forever grateful for their support in Canada and beyond."

Wendy's has already partnered with Reef to serve food out of their trailer-style ghost kitchens, and Man vs Fries should operate much the same way, available for pickup and delivery through all major apps.

"I decided to expand through innovative means during the pandemic, to think outside the brick and mortar, to bring some comfort food to folks during these trying times. I have partnered with Miami-based Reef Kitchens as the first Black-Owned restaurant partner," says Bonhorst.

"Black History Month is obviously special to me and I am excited to get as many people to experience Man vs Fries as possible so we are rolling out 75 new Man vs Fries locations across the US and Canada all on Feb. 23."

The Man vs Fries locations will be opening at 1071 King St. W., 325 Front St. W., 300 Geary Ave., and 200 Queens Quay E.

"I have always wanted to be a part of the Toronto culture. Growing up in Connecticut, I would visit several times a year as a kid. I have always viewed Toronto from the lens of a conscious and pluralistic city that one day I would join," Bonhorst told blogTO.

"I admired Toronto's food scene with its sheer diversity and multicultural population, you can eat your way around the world in Toronto. I strive to add some flavor to the french fry game with Man vs Fries!"

He added: "Also, it doesn't hurt that Drake is my favorite artist, it's a no-brainer and personal goal of mine to have Toronto to be first on the list for our international expansion."

We are quite the fry-loving city, so it should be a smart choice. With so many locations opening so soon, give the new fries on the block a try.