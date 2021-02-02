Toronto churro bar makes the most adorable lunch box cakes with positive messages

A Toronto restaurant that's known for their churros and churro cakes has turned their skills to a new phenomenon: lunch box cakes.

"Those close to me know that I've always been inspired and influenced by Asian art and design. When I came across these 'lunch box' cakes I just knew I had to try my own version," reads a post on El Habanero & Churrobar's Instagram.

"These cute lil' cakes are the perfect single serving and available in different flavours, with fun sayings and colours on them. I think they're the perfect 'pick me up' to add some kindness to anyone's day."

The cakes are now available at McEwan Don Mills and at their Scarborough store.

"I wanted an everyday cake, something fun, something to cheer people up, write little cute messages and relatable sayings, and it all just started to come together. I had some extra sheet cake that I had made, turned it into a square and threw it into a container thinking it's so much easier to hold and stuff in my mouth this way," Michelle Videaux Mencias of El Habanero told blogTO.

"When I told a friend about the idea, she said it reminded her of these Korean 'lunch box' cakes, and I said 'What! There's such a thing?' so

I immediately started searching to see what she meant. When I saw these adorable Korean cakes I said OMG, this is exactly what I envisioned and I have to make my own kind."

The cakes come in strawberry shortcake, chocolate with chocolate ganache and peaches n' cream varieties and cost $9.99 each.

"The response has been incredible, people really seem to like the concept of the everyday cake. I have customers who come in and buy a few at a time cause they want to give them to their friends...and also, you don't need an excuse to buy cake anymore," says Videaux Mencias.