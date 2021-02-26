This 26-year-old woman from Toronto makes vegan caramel corn and cinnamon buns

A 26-year-old Black woman from Toronto has launched her very own vegan baked goods business called Just Plant It during lockdown, offering up already-popular caramel corn, cupcakes, hot cocoa pods and cinnamon buns.

"I started Just Plant It because once I went vegan it was hard to find simple but delicious desserts. That's why I worked day and night to create homemade, delicious, ready-to-use vegan food products for everyone while staying eco-friendly," Gabby Ricketts-Dunn told blogTO.

She specializes in desserts, but also does a limited range of dinners and soups. GTA delivery is available, and she can ship her jarred products. Her dinners for now are a vegan little potatoes "supreme" (with nacho fixings) and a lemon thyme alfredo pasta.

"I wanted to take the hassle and stress out of the preparation and bring back the joy and sweetness of being together. Our response started off with just friends and family but within a short amount of time we have experienced a high amount of traffic from the community," says Ricketts-Dunn.

"Individuals are excited to enjoy some of their favourite desserts without the worry of additional ingredients and allergies."

Though she makes savoury options, desserts are her specialty, and she's currently got Valentine's Day options that range from $25 to $60 and include items like vegan cakesicles, chocolate-covered strawberries and smash hearts. She can also do custom party favours upon request.

Weekly orders placed by Thursday at 9 p.m. will be delivered that weekend. So if you're vegan and want to treat yourself, or know a vegan that deserves a little love and you want to support a new female-run business, consider ordering from Just Plant It.