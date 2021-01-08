Eat & Drink
osteria porte rosse toronto

Toronto bar closes permanently after converting to restaurant

Osteria Porte Rosse, the bar-turned-restaurant in Kensington Market, has closed permanently. 

The Italian restaurant at 319 Augusta Ave., a property which has seen a number of transformations over the last decade, is now up for sale for $38,000. 

Formerly Beer2Beer, owners rebranded the craft beer bar into Osteria Porte Rosse by B2B earlier this year, before the pandemic hit Toronto. 

The shift in cuisine was a bit of a departure from the usual businesses that have operated out of the space. 

Prior to Beer2Beer, the 3,100-square-foot restaurant was home to the cheap eats spot Templeton's, known for its mojito pitchers and small bites. Prior to 2013, it was the home of Burger Bar for nearly 5 years. 

The only thing that hasn't changed over time has been the patio, which offered some sweet street-side seating at the top of Augusta. 

Two years ago, Beer2Beer's application to expand their liquor license was a point of concern for some community members, fearing yet another loud bar. 

The owners of Osteria Porte Rosse could not be reached for comment.

Osteria Porte Rosse 

