Toronto bar closes permanently after converting to restaurant

Osteria Porte Rosse, the bar-turned-restaurant in Kensington Market, has closed permanently.

The Italian restaurant at 319 Augusta Ave., a property which has seen a number of transformations over the last decade, is now up for sale for $38,000.

Formerly Beer2Beer, owners rebranded the craft beer bar into Osteria Porte Rosse by B2B earlier this year, before the pandemic hit Toronto.

The shift in cuisine was a bit of a departure from the usual businesses that have operated out of the space.

Prior to Beer2Beer, the 3,100-square-foot restaurant was home to the cheap eats spot Templeton's, known for its mojito pitchers and small bites. Prior to 2013, it was the home of Burger Bar for nearly 5 years.

The only thing that hasn't changed over time has been the patio, which offered some sweet street-side seating at the top of Augusta.

Two years ago, Beer2Beer's application to expand their liquor license was a point of concern for some community members, fearing yet another loud bar.

The owners of Osteria Porte Rosse could not be reached for comment.