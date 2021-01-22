16-year-old Toronto couple overwhelmed by response to smash heart chocolate business

Chocolate smash boxes are all the rage in Toronto right now, but the latest business creating them was launched by a couple of teens who are only 16 years old.

Sweet Sweets mostly deals in eye-popping heart-shaped chocolate smash boxes, but they also do cakesicles and cookie dough pretzels that are just as Insta-worthy.

"We are two 16 year olds still in grade 11. We started this company during the pandemic when COVID started, because we both were supposed to be camp counsellors but unfortunately that got canceled. We needed to make money and keep ourselves busy so we decided to create Sweet Sweets," Samantha White and Ryan Taub told blogTO.

"We both love treats and thought it would be an amazing way to make people happy during this challenging time! We sell a variety of chocolates that are all customizable to the customers' liking."

You might have seen smash boxes, hollow shells filled with candy and other goodies you can smash open interactively with a mallet, before. If you're new to cookie dough pretzels, they're snack pretzels sandwiched together with cookie dough and drizzled with chocolate.

"We run our business through Instagram and take orders by direct message. Our prices vary, we have a minimum order of $15 and this goes up over $60 depending on what customizations are added," say White and Taub.

They describe their cakesicles as "a bigger and better version of a cake pop that looks similar to popsicle, either filled with cake or edible cookie dough." Smash boxes are available in regular or mini sizes, and they also do edible cookie dough balls.

If you have a vision, though, just get in touch, as these enterprising young people can do just about anything: they've already proven that with the success of their business.

"We were quite overwhelmed by the response our company has gotten, we have received so much support and amazing opportunities we never thought would be possible," say White and Taub.

So while you can get chocolate just about anywhere and smash boxes from an increasing number of sources, consider supporting these teens left in the lurch if you're looking for something special for an upcoming distanced celebration.