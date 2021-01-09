Toronto's newest bakeshop keeps selling out of their cheesecake-stuffed cookies

Toronto's newest online bakeshop has been selling out of their sensational stuffed cookies, and the Black woman behind it is only 21 years old.

Knead it Baked offers delivery and pickup of homemade blueberry n' cream blondies, dairy-free brownie cookies and her signature line of cheesecake-stuffed cookies. York University student Kennedy Sherwood started up the business at the end of 2020.

"I originally began making cheesecake-filled cookies and baked goods for friends and family. The reception I received from them eventually pushed me to finally establish Knead It Baked in December," Sherwood told blogTO.

"I took my love for baking and made it something special with my brand. I am the sole owner and baker, and I am now juggling my small home-based bake shop with being a full-time student at York University."

Not only is Sherwood majorly moving cookies, she's in her fourth year of the B.A. Specialized Honours Kinesiology & Health Science Degree at York and a member of the Varsity Women's soccer team.

The recipe for the Insta-worthy treats is actually adapted from recipes for raspberry and blueberry cheesecake cookies shared online by Aloette line cook Maddy Goldberg.

"I adapted the cheesecake cookie recipe from Maddy Goldberg, and tweaked it to my liking for a firmer cookie with a richer cheesecake filling, along with the addition of various toppings," says Sherwood.

"The base is a brown sugar cookie which I hollow out slightly prior to baking. I then fill each cookie with about one teaspoon of my cheesecake filling and top it with fresh raspberries, blueberries, or cinnamon sugar."

Each cookie is also finished off with a brief torching. These create her raspberry cheesecake and blueberry cheesecake cookies, and cinnamon bun cookies which are her own creation. Get a six-pack for $15, or order a 12-pack for $26, and you can add on three of either of the other cookie varieties to mix and match.

You can order online, and pickup is available every Tuesday between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Saturday between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Delivery is available on Saturdays between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. for a $5 flat rate in the GTA. But act fast, because Sherwood's cheesecake-filled cookies are selling like hotcakes.

"My launch date is next Tuesday, Jan. 12 and I have already sold out! I’m currently taking pre-orders for Jan. 16," says Sherwood.

"In terms of the menu, I plan on switching up menu items on a monthly basis so if it's offered now, get it before it's gone. I also offer custom cakes and cookie cakes which customers can pre-order by email. I am proud to be a one-woman-owned, Black-owned small business."

I for one can't wait to see what she comes up with next, and this tiny local business certainly deserves to continue to sell out each and every week.