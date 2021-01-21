These giant individual cake slices weighing almost a pound keep selling out in Toronto

A Toronto baker keeps selling out of her new individual cake slices which weigh just under a pound, which makes sense seeing as they're pretty much the only way to share cake in lockdown.

When the pandemic first started, not having to share a cake with anyone seemed like a silver lining to not being able to have people for parties. Now, we've got a cake of the month club, but bellies are straining for some of us who don't live with enough people to warrant ordering an entire cake.

Enter cake slices from Four Sweets Cookies Inc., which have been flying off the shelves and are even available in a rainbow variety.

"We offer a couple different weekly specials, along with our best sellers which are available each week. The best sellers by far are the rainbow, in first place, and hot chocolate as a close second. Other popular flavors are cookies and cream along with funfetti," Kirsten Goritsas of Four Sweets told blogTO.

"The process to make them was a long one in the planning, from sourcing the packaging, creating the most beautiful layers and coming up with the custom finishes that we adorn every slice with. I am a little layers obsessed now, as I'm constantly creating new and beautiful layers. That's another reason the packaging was key."

The slices are $8.50 each and technically are designed to be large enough to share, though of course that's highly optional. A lot of people are probably opting not to, as Goritsas can hardly keep the cake slices in stock.

"Quality and presentation are my top priorities," she said. "I offer pre-order on my website with the menu being updated every Tuesday afternoon. I was finding that the slices would sell out before Saturday and people that were dropping in for pizza on Saturday were disappointed that they couldn't grab a slice," says Goritsas.

She's referring to customers of Mark's Pizzas with whom she shares a space in Scarborough. People picking up a pizza often enjoy snagging some of her goodies to bring home at the same time.

"I have been absolutely overwhelmed with the response and we are consistently selling out before the weekend is over. The slices are available for pick up at our shop Thursday to Saturday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. along with our pizza take out, which is all preorder on Mark's website," says Goritsas.

"We both pride ourselves with using the best ingredients we can and making everything we can in house, from scratch. I'm always open to ideas from my customers for future slices, and have a beautiful pink ombre slice available for February. We will offer a vanilla pink ombre slice along with a strawberry ombre slice with chocolate buttercream."

That last one is supposed to be their twist on chocolate dipped strawberries. They also recently came out with a Black Forest variety, but it's best to go with that preordering system if you want a specific flavour, because these cake slices are so popular that if you walk in you'll be rolling the dice.