lobster burger bar toronto

Toronto landlord is reimbursing tenants who buy meals at local restaurants

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto landlords can be a scummy bunch sometimes, but some can turn out to have hearts of gold.

Lobster Burger Bar received a proposal from their landlord Humbold Properties offering their non-restaurant tenants surrounding the restaurant a complimentary promotion for food and drink between $250 and $500.

Tenants would simply need to show their receipt to the company to have their purchase fully reimbursed. Humbold's hope is to encourage eating local and patronizing small businesses this holiday season.

"It is our sincere hope that not only would these tenants spend the initial gratuitous $250 or $500 at your location, but they would then continue to patronize your business throughout the holiday season, and long afte the first taste," reads the letter from 214 King Holdings Limited, signed by Kim Martin, Leasing/Property Manager.

lobster burger bar

Lobster Burger bar is know for their burgers and seafood. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Lobster Burger Bar specializes in exactly what it sounds like, lobster and burgers, though like many more upscale establishments it hasn't exactly been business as usual there.

"Unfortunately, Lobster Burger Bar is closed temporarily, so we wouldn't directly benefit from this,"  says Adam Knights of Lobster Burger Bar, who was "blown away" by their landlord encouraging everyone in the building and surrounding area to support them.

"However, we fully endorse the gesture and are extremely excited for the continued support we have received from our landlords to ourselves and surrounding neighbours. This is a tremendous step forward and we encourage all landlords across the GTA to follow suit. Big shoutout to our property manager, Kim Martin by leading the charge."

coffee oysters champagne

Customers of Coffee Oysters Champagne can benefit from the landlord's offer. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Restaurants where the offer currently is valid that are open at 214 King St. W. are Coffee Oysters Champagne, Lee Chen and Shawarma King.

It turns out that when it comes to landlords in Toronto this holiday season, they're not all a bunch of Scrooges.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

