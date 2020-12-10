The top 5 sufganiyot in Toronto for Hannukah

Sufganiyot in Toronto is a fried treat most enjoyed during the Jewish holiday Hannukah. The offering is usually filled with jelly and covered in powdered sugar but many bakeries across the city have elevated the dessert to new heights with all kinds of stuffing and toppings.

Here are my picks for the top places to get Sufganiyot in Toronto.

One of the oldest Jewish bakeries in Toronto can be found on Bathurst in Thornhill. Their most popular treat is their epic sufganiyot that comes in traditional flavours like raspberry, Oreo, salted caramel and s'mores.

The Toronto bakery chain is celebrating the holidays by adding sufganiyot stuffed with jelly or Nutella to their menu.

This Jewish bakery is serving their stuffed donuts out of their North York and Thornhill locations. Get them in traditional flavours like strawberry and blueberry along with some more interesting offerings like key lime and coconut.

The popular bagel bakery has outposts all over the city and for Hannukah they've added 10 kinds of sufganiyot to the menu. Yum!

This grocery store on Bathurst just south of the 401 is all stocked up for the Jewish holidays. Walk into the shop and be delighted with racks on racks of an assortment of sufganiyot covered in powdered sugar, chocolate and sprinkles.