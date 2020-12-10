Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
shook toronto

Restaurant damaged by fire reopens in Toronto after being closed for more than a year

A vegetarian restaurant that opened last year to much fanfare has finally reopened after being temporarily closed during the pandemic.

Shook had a fire in Sept. 2019 just months after it opened, and the bad luck continued for the new Israeli restaurant as time went on with COVID-19 hitting the city less than a year after that.

shook toronto

Shook specializes in vegetarian Israeli cuisine. 

The restaurant now has a Dec. 11 reopening date, and will be offering their menu in a takeout and delivery format. Coffee, baked goods and mezze are available to order, and diners can expect dishes like kohlrabi latkes and celeriac shawarma. Non-toxic biodegradable containers are sourced from Green Shift.

shook toronto

Shook's Israeli dishes will be on offer for takeout again after over a year.

Their Portland restaurant has been transformed into a bottle shop and retail space selling plants, books and housewares including items like beeswax wraps, natural dye kits and upcycled sustainable market bags.

Shook is operated by Scale Hospitality, which also oversees Lapinou and Wheatsheaf Tavern.

shook toronto

Shook is reopening with a marketplace for plants and housewares.

"As the pandemic hit, we thought it best to put our resources into supporting our staff in the restaurants that were operating successfully," says Hanif Harji, CEO of Scale Hospitality.

"We feel now is a good time to re-open, and offer everyone something new and exciting as we optimistically enter the holiday season and the coming year."

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

