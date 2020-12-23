Salad King is opening a second Toronto location

Salad King, one of Toronto's most popular Thai restaurants with a booming location near Ryerson, will be opening another location in the new year.

They're known for staples like pad thai, Thai iced tea and curries. Fully licensed with 100 seats, the location is slated to open up at Queen and McCaul in the same building as Marvelous by Fred.

While the restaurant will initially open with much the same menu as the original location, eventually they plan to place emphasis on new signature dish Crispy Beef Panang.

"We pretty much designed the kitchen around making this dish, yes, it's that tasty and that popular," Alan Liu of Salad King told blogTO.

"The kitchen is designed differently than the one at the Yonge Street location specifically to allow us to develop the menu and we'll introduce new items such as Thai flavoured soft serve, more appetizers and desserts, et cetera."

Pending permit readiness and construction completion, the new Salad King location should be opening in January.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, they'll start by opening for takeout and then will move on to using apps for pickup and delivery.