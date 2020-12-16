The top 5 new restaurants in Scarborough

New restaurants in Scarborough opened in 2020 under less than ideal circumstances, but they're making their mark anyway with comfort takeaway foods, BBQ, and omakase eats-turned-bento boxes to go.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants in Scarborough.

Pitmaster Trevor David is doing southern-style barbecue and soul food at this low-key smokehouse on Kingston Road. Grab some 20-hour smoked brisket or pork butt dinners with sides of mac and cheese and collard greens.

Just steps from the Rouge Hill GO station is this takeout counter in Port Union dealing in stuffed patties. They opened a few months before the pandemic hit in March, plus their loaded patties were already getting some serious love on social media well before lockdown set in.

Nashville-style means big and deep fried, so expect nothing less of this BBQ spot serving up halal fried chicken sandwiches and full racks of beef ribs. Expect grilled cheese, hot chili poppers, corn bread, coleslaw, and all the usual Southern favourites.

Neighbourhood pizza purveyor Mark Alousis has opened his own brick and mortar on Old Kingston Road. Text the restaurant to arrange a pick up of one of these thin crust, New York-style pies made with organic flour and Ezzo pepperoni. Pizza selection rotates weekly.

This omakase helmed by Chef Vincent Gee has transitioned to premium takeout bentos during the pandemic, but fancy, using fish like bluefin tuna and braised Japanese sea eel. A dine-in experience in the (hopefully) soon-to-be future will mean fresh sujiko and handmade tableware.