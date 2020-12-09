10 new restaurants in Little Italy for takeout and delivery

New restaurants for takeout and delivery have actually exploded in Little Italy. It's normally a high turnover area in Toronto, but it's impressive that so many new businesses have been able to open in the area under the circumstances this year. Thai, Italian, French and burgers are all on offer at these recently opened spots.

Here are new restaurants in Little Italy for takeout and delivery.

Opening an Italian restaurant just makes sense in this neighbourhood, and the community now has this new go-to for antipasti, pasta, pizza, bruschetta and donuts filled with Nutella. They also have an ample grocery section for those last-minute needs.

Plant-based Mexican with an upscale flair is what you'll find at this restaurant specializing in tacos. Expect surprising items like pink mole and popcorn popsicles. They also do brunch.

Pastrami burgers, hot dogs, chicken burgers and waffle fry poutine have all arrived at this new takeout window that replaced a Filipino brunch spot.

This burger project once operated out of an old diner in Parkdale, but moved their headquarters to Palmerston this year. You can still get their reliably scrumptious chorizo burgers and Plain Jane burgers from here.

The people behind Quetzal opened up this concept within their space this year, a Sinaloan-style chicken project serving birds accompanied by sides like potatoes and slaw as well as sandwiches.

If you're in the mood for lasagna, this neighbourhood is where to go and this new restaurant is where to get it. The place specializes in six kinds of the layered pasta, including basil pesto, mushroom pancetta, shrimp and veggie.

The people behind an original location of this restaurant in the Roncesvalles area have opened this second location serving a similar pub-friendly menu of burgers, cocktails and snacks.

The neighbourhood now has another go-to Thai spot for staples like pad thai, khao soi, spring rolls, samosas, mango sticky rice, and all kinds of standard curries and noodle dishes.

Finely plated French food that responds to the seasons is what you'll find at this darling new restaurant. Expect sourdough, seafood, and traditional dishes like pate en croute, with local ingredients given the spotlight.

Siri Kitchen now serves typical Thai dishes like tom yum soup, pad thai and gang masaman curry as well as items like Chiangmai sausages and specials such as pumpkin curry.