Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 minutes ago
little italy restaurants toronto

10 new restaurants in Little Italy for takeout and delivery

New restaurants for takeout and delivery have actually exploded in Little Italy. It's normally a high turnover area in Toronto, but it's impressive that so many new businesses have been able to open in the area under the circumstances this year. Thai, Italian, French and burgers are all on offer at these recently opened spots.

Here are new restaurants in Little Italy for takeout and delivery.

Giovanni's

Opening an Italian restaurant just makes sense in this neighbourhood, and the community now has this new go-to for antipasti, pasta, pizza, bruschetta and donuts filled with Nutella. They also have an ample grocery section for those last-minute needs.

La Bartola

Plant-based Mexican with an upscale flair is what you'll find at this restaurant specializing in tacos. Expect surprising items like pink mole and popcorn popsicles. They also do brunch.

Happy Burger

Pastrami burgers, hot dogs, chicken burgers and waffle fry poutine have all arrived at this new takeout window that replaced a Filipino brunch spot.

happy burger toronto

Happy Burger serves up a variety of burgers like this one with cheese and pastrami. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Harry's Charbroiled

This burger project once operated out of an old diner in Parkdale, but moved their headquarters to Palmerston this year. You can still get their reliably scrumptious chorizo burgers and Plain Jane burgers from here.

Don Pollo

The people behind Quetzal opened up this concept within their space this year, a Sinaloan-style chicken project serving birds accompanied by sides like potatoes and slaw as well as sandwiches.

Ballaro

If you're in the mood for lasagna, this neighbourhood is where to go and this new restaurant is where to get it. The place specializes in six kinds of the layered pasta, including basil pesto, mushroom pancetta, shrimp and veggie.

The Commoner Bar Room

The people behind an original location of this restaurant in the Roncesvalles area have opened this second location serving a similar pub-friendly menu of burgers, cocktails and snacks.

commoner bar room

The Commoner Bar Room will fill you up with pub favourotes like ribs, sliders and fries. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Crystal Thani

The neighbourhood now has another go-to Thai spot for staples like pad thai, khao soi, spring rolls, samosas, mango sticky rice, and all kinds of standard curries and noodle dishes.

Pompette

Finely plated French food that responds to the seasons is what you'll find at this darling new restaurant. Expect sourdough, seafood, and traditional dishes like pate en croute, with local ingredients given the spotlight.

Siri Kitchen

Siri Kitchen now serves typical Thai dishes like tom yum soup, pad thai and gang masaman curry as well as items like Chiangmai sausages and specials such as pumpkin curry.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Happy Burger

