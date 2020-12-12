5 new restaurants to try on The Danforth

New restaurants on the Danforth include spots for pizza, burgers and BBQ, so you'll never be lacking for comfort food in this area. Staying in is all about stuffing your face, so order from one of these newer spots and support local while giving yourself a night off from cooking.

Here are some new restaurants on the Danforth for takeout and delivery.

The neighbourhood enthusiastically welcomed a new location of this restaurant, and it's no surprise seeing as the spot makes some of the best BBQ in the city. You won't miss dining rooms when you have ribs and brisket like this.

Lovers of grandiose burgers need look no further than this restaurant near Chester that piles the beef high between grilled cheese buns, and can even make larger than life burgers covered in cheese upon request.

This Indian restaurant near Logan is doing brisk business for their butter chicken, naan, tikka, biryani and curries, as well as Nepalese veggie, chicken and tandoori momos. They also offer liquor for takeout.

Pizzeria Via Mercanti closed their doors in Little India in favour of tis huge location where Globe Bistro used to be. Go here for classic Napoletana pie. They also do lots of antipasti and pastas, as well as a tight selection of panini.

This restaurant just east of Pape station is your new go-to for shawarma, falafel, kebab, lamb chops and kafta. Soup, salad and maza like mutabal and muhammara round out the menu.