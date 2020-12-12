Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
5 new restaurants to try on The Danforth

New restaurants on the Danforth include spots for pizza, burgers and BBQ, so you'll never be lacking for comfort food in this area. Staying in is all about stuffing your face, so order from one of these newer spots and support local while giving yourself a night off from cooking.

Here are some new restaurants on the Danforth for takeout and delivery.

Beach Hill Smokehouse Danforth

The neighbourhood enthusiastically welcomed a new location of this restaurant, and it's no surprise seeing as the spot makes some of the best BBQ in the city. You won't miss dining rooms when you have ribs and brisket like this.

The Bullger

Lovers of grandiose burgers need look no further than this restaurant near Chester that piles the beef high between grilled cheese buns, and can even make larger than life burgers covered in cheese upon request.

The Bullger is the latest destination on the Danforth for loaded burgers. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Spice 505

This Indian restaurant near Logan is doing brisk business for their butter chicken, naan, tikka, biryani and curries, as well as Nepalese veggie, chicken and tandoori momos. They also offer liquor for takeout.

Pizzeria Via Mercanti Danforth

Pizzeria Via Mercanti closed their doors in Little India in favour of tis huge location where Globe Bistro used to be. Go here for classic Napoletana pie. They also do lots of antipasti and pastas, as well as a tight selection of panini.

It's all about the authentic pies at Pizzeria Via Mercanti. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Mishwar

This restaurant just east of Pape station is your new go-to for shawarma, falafel, kebab, lamb chops and kafta. Soup, salad and maza like mutabal and muhammara round out the menu.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Beach Hill Smokehouse

