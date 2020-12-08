5 new Caribbean restaurants in Toronto for takeout and delivery

Caribbean restaurants in Toronto are perfect for takeout and delivery. Items like patties, roti and jerk chicken typically travel well, and they'll fill you up without breaking the bank. That means even if there are delivery fees, you'll still be satisfied with a meal from one of these places.

Here are some new Caribbean restaurants in Toronto.

Head to Eglinton East and Markham Road in Scarborough to find this restaurant serving classics like oxtail, jerk chicken and roti. Finish off your meal with some Real Deal Juice or even Caribbean flavours of ice cream like mango or key lime pie.

Curries, roti, jerk chicken and saucy oxtail are in no short supply at this restaurant near Keele and Sheppard, where roti is made by hand from scratch throughout the day and chicken is grilled over a wood fire.

Drake himself vouches for this new Caribbean restaurant near Lawrence East and Port Union in Scarborough that specializes in the ultimate takeout item: stuffed patty sandwiches.

The Upper Beaches is home to this restaurant specializing in Haitian street food that offers djon djon rice, plantains, burgers, chicken wings and beignets to go.

Chicken, shrimp goat and beef are all available as meals, roti and side orders from this restaurant near Queen and Coxwell in Leslieville.