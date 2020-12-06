These are the LCBOs with the most unique wine and spirits selections

Not all LCBOs in Toronto are created equal. Some have large vintages sections, others a greater selection of spirits and craft beer. And then there are the LCBOs in Toronto that bring us the finest tipples from certain exemplary regions of the world.

Pick up a wine from Australia, a sangria from Spain and a liqueur from Greece and have your own personal private tasting.

Here are the LCBOs with unique wine and spirits selections in Toronto.

This LCBO is in the heart of Greektown so it's no surprise they have the most extensive selection of Greek booze in the city. Go here for hard-to-find Greek offerings like Kardasi Botanic Liqueur and Greek Art wines that come in attractive gift-worthy bottles meant to reference classical Greek amphoras.

On the border of Scarborough and Markham, this store features the LCBO's largest selection of East Asian products: 85 different and unique wines and spirits from countries such as Japan, China and South Korea. You'll find a wide variety of quality sake here, include cup sakes with super cute packaging like the Yuri Masamune Honjozo One Cup.

If you're in search of something Californian, head to this store where they've got baller selections from the States like a Senses Wines Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 for a whopping $435 imported from the celebrated Oakville region of Napa Valley, known for a balance of warm and coolness along with a unique terroir.

If it's New Zealand wines you're after, make sure to head to this North Toronto LCBO for hard-t0-find wines from the land of the kiwi bird like the Auntsfield Cob Cottage Chardonnay 2016 from Marlborough's first vineyard and winery established in 1873.

Serving the nearby Portuguese community, this LCBO specializes in Portuguese offerings including ritzy choices like a Barbeito Embaixador 40 Year Old Boal Madeira for $495.45, and Barbeito Frasquerias Boal Madeira 1995 for $320.60.

In the heart of Leaside, this LCBO is where you'll find gems from Australia, such as the Ulithorne Specialis 2016, a Tempranillo blend made in a South Australian style.

This Kingsway LCBO stocks rare Spanish finds like a wine that's been aged in a barrel for over 80 years before bottling (Toro Albalá Don PX Convento Selección 1931) which is described as more like a piece of cake than a glass of wine.