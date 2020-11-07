A Toronto restaurant is offering 1 cent delivery

A Toronto restaurant is currently offering one-cent delivery while indoor dining is still closed.

Pearl Diver is offering a delivery fee of just one cent on orders within a zone of Bloor to the lake, and Dufferin to Jones, with a $50 minimum order. In their secondary delivery zone, the delivery fee is $10.01 for a $100 minimum.

"We are still using third-party apps including Ritual One and Uber Eats, but we are trying to leverage TouchBistro online orders through our website. The orders (and money) go straight to our account and POS," says Alex MacDougall, general manager and owner of Pearl Diver.

"It's just pure economics, in August/September we got back to about 60 per cent of our former sales, once modified Stage 2 came down October 10 we went all in on takeout. Sales plummeted to less than 20 per cent of pre-COVID levels, and half of that was through Uber Eats. This is pure survival mode now."

They'll stop offering the fee when indoor dining reopens, which at this point is slated to be Nov. 14. So, you have the next two weeks to get a deal on delivery of some of Toronto's best seafood, including fish and chips, mussels, burgers, oysters and $50 seafood towers.

"We've done a few, it's kind of fun, more pickup so far," says MacDougall. "My son will be doing bike deliveries this weekend."

Make sure to tip the boy, though — it gets chilly biking in Toronto in November.