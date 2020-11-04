One of Toronto's oldest Thai restaurants has shut down for good

A Thai restaurant in Toronto that's been around for at least 15 years or so has abruptly vacated their space for good.

Located on Roncesvalles, Thai Chef was a reliable takeout spot in the neighbourhood, just a few doors down from another spot The Friendly Thai.

Thai Chef is now completely empty of any furniture or staff with no notice or official announcement. They were still open around July selling sanitizer and snacks alongside their usual noodles and soups, according to some Instagram posts on the restaurant's account.

The closure was noted in a local Facebook neighbourhood group, where commenters remarked that although the place didn't always seem so busy, it was a longstanding family favourite for many with kind staff.

Some mention that the business may have been up for sale before COVID-19 hit, but also that the owners have hinted they may be reopening in a new location.

It was right next door to The Ace, which closed earlier this year.