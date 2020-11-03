Toronto Indian restaurant shuts down after reports of dispute with landlord

A restaurant from a chef with a 30-year career in Toronto has suddenly closed down.

Spice Indian Bistro was run by Chef Debu Saha, whose cooking journey in Toronto started back in 1996 with the opening of The Biryani House in midtown Toronto.

After moving locations and a brief hiatus from Toronto, Saha returned to the scene in 2008 with Debu's Nouvelle Indian Cuisine. You also might recognize him from The Food Network.

Spice Indian opened just a couple years ago and was located near Moss Park. It was known for showcasing Saha's creative and refined cooking style including dishes like his popular biryani, honed at luxury hotels in India.

Some sad news. Debu Saha just informed me that he is closing Spice Indian Bistro. Dispute with the landlord. Tomorrow is his last day. Saha is one of the most talented chefs in the city, his cooking over the last 30 years has rippled through the GTA. https://t.co/vVrbMci0lN https://t.co/WvqNoRydS7 — Suresh Doss (@Suresh) October 29, 2020

While a tweet from local food writer Suresh Doss claims the closure is due to a dispute with the landlord, Saha told blogTO it was also because of COVID-19.

The restaurant officially closed on October 30.

Debu says they'll be closed until COVID "is over," and then will be opening a new location, though he doesn't know where it will be located or what it will be called.