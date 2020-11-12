Toronto is getting an elf bar patio for Christmas

The Fairmont Royal York is bringing its teeny elf bar experience outside for Christmas 2020.

The hotel has just announced that its festive event, The Thirsty Elf, will be back for another season of libations and tacky Christmas sweaters.

Due to lockdown, the pop-up is leaving the hotel's tiny bar space and will take place somewhere outside instead.

The Christmas ornament cocktails from Fairmont's director of mixology Rus Yessenov will be making a comeback.

The Fairmont will be releasing more info about its socially distanced event soon, though the hotel has shared that it'll also be unveiling a second outdoor event in the near future.