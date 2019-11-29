Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 22 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
thirsty elf toronto

You can now drink out of Christmas tree ornaments in Toronto

Christmas tree ornaments are pretty to look at, but what if they could also get you buzzed? One of many festive pop-ups taking place during the holiday season this year in Toronto is making that a reality.

The Thirsty Elf is taking over the space that was once home to York Station in the Fairmont Royal York, apparently one of Toronto's smallest secret bars.

If you're a fan of house mixologist Rus Yessenov's cocktails available at other hotel joints Clockwork and Reign, you're in luck: he's responsible for the Christmas-y drinks at the pop-up as well, which are garnished with candy canes, served in Santa mugs and poured out of ornaments.

The pop-up is on Thursday through Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m. until December 21. Take care to note there are no reservations—even if you're on the nice list.

Fairmont

