pad thai sandwich

You can now get a pad thai sandwich in Toronto

Toronto's most eclectic food market just got a spot for an unexpected new meal: pad thai sandwiches. 

Thai Bymy, located at the World Food Market across from Ryerson University, has announced that it's now selling buns stuffed with their peanut-covered, tamarind-sauced noods. 

This hulking sandwich uses toasted baguette buns as a vehicle for their pad thai. 

It's the carb-tastic mashup you didn't know you needed. And for $7.99, including a drink, it's a steal. 

Vendors in the World Food Market have varying hours, but typically it's open at 11:30 a.m. daily and closes around 11 p.m., or later on weekends. 

