You can now get a pad thai sandwich in Toronto
Toronto's most eclectic food market just got a spot for an unexpected new meal: pad thai sandwiches.
Thai Bymy, located at the World Food Market across from Ryerson University, has announced that it's now selling buns stuffed with their peanut-covered, tamarind-sauced noods.
This hulking sandwich uses toasted baguette buns as a vehicle for their pad thai.
It's the carb-tastic mashup you didn't know you needed. And for $7.99, including a drink, it's a steal.
Vendors in the World Food Market have varying hours, but typically it's open at 11:30 a.m. daily and closes around 11 p.m., or later on weekends.
