This new Toronto restaurant patio comes with a mechanical roof

A new Toronto patio is here just in time to save your outdoor winter dining aspirations with a mechanical roof to protect you from the weather.

Speducci Mercatto in the Castlefield Design District opened their patio earlier this summer and also launched a Bottega grocery delivery service to adapt to the needs of their customers. The outdoor space quickly took off, and has been fully booked recently.

"Making this an all-season space so that our customers can continue to dine with us in the winter safely became a priority. When designing our new patio space, the goal was to reflect our elevated approach to Italian cuisine while being as versatile as possible and fully compliant with all COVID-19 regulations," says Rosie Scavuzzo of Speducci.

"The mechanical roof covering the patio opens up, allowing fresh air to flow through the area and space heaters allow the patio space to remain comfortable even as the temperature dips."

Open walls also allow for airflow within health regulations. The heated space seats 20 physically distanced, and is open during Speducci's regular hours.

Speducci Mercatto is a butcher shop and catering company, but also functions at their location as a full service dine-in restaurant with a menu of grilled meats, stone oven pizza and handmade pasta.

Soon to come at Speducci will also be their prosciutto bar for aperitivo offerings like a grazing board of their internationally acclaimed salumi.