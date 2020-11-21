KFC-style fried chicken now available from Toronto's popular shawarma chain

Yet another Toronto restaurant has pivoted to fried chicken in the midst of the pandemic, and this time it's popular shawarma chain Paramount Fine Foods.

They've come out with a KFC-style fried chicken brand called Krispo, which is selling buckets of greasy goodness. Unlike KFC, however, it's totally halal.

It's not a far reach for them, as their chicken shawarma is already a super popular option at Paramount.

In addition to buckets of fried chicken, you can also get sandwiches and tenders. The Wicked Sandwich, available in Mild, Wicked Hot and Inferno heat levels is their best-selling contribution to the spicy chicken sandwich scene.

"With many brands coming out with their own fried chicken sandwiches recently, many of our guests tried them all and felt Krispo's Wicked Sandwich came out on top," says Mohamad Fakih, founder of Krispo.

Sides inspired by the South include jalapeno corn bread, coleslaw, mac n' cheese and waffle fries, and desserts include an apple blossom and a deep-fried Mars bar.

The Krispo brand won't be totally abandoning its Paramount roots, however, also offering signature options of their sweet hotties pickles and garlic sauce.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how the restaurant industry operates. We had to find alternative ways of using our restaurant space, at a time when many dining rooms are closed. The opening of Krispo Chicken, a virtual cloud kitchen, produces additional growth in revenue and allows us to share our unique take on a traditional meal," says Fakih.

"We also created Krispo Chicken with the Halal community in mind. We wanted to provide them with a great tasting halal option, to satisfy their fried-chicken cravings. We are in unprecedented times, and Krispo Chicken truly offers soul satisfying comfort food, at a time when people need it the most."

You can currently walk in to order at locations at 1585 The Queensway, Etobicoke⁠, 253 Yonge St, 141 Spadina Avenue and 2311 Yonge Street.