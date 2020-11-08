10 Italian restaurants in Toronto that have transformed into essential grocery stores

Some Italian restaurants in Toronto have made a swift transformation into stores for food or groceries, which seems totally appropriate seeing as these places were known for stocking the occasional pantry even before the pandemic. Now, these spots conveniently carry items like produce, olive oil, specialty meats, cheese and bread.

Here are some Italian restaurants that have now offer some grocery or pantry items.

You can now get this Danforth East restaurant's fresh pastas packaged, and their sauces in jars, including options like squid ink linguini, spinach ravioli, beet gnocchi, lasagna sheets and vodka sauce. They also have pizza dough.

Hit up this Leslieville restaurant's online store, which is selling wine, meal kits, prepared food and groceries like French onion soup or Croque Monsieur kits, herbs and shallots, or pastas and sauces.

Get grocery options for delivery or pickup from this Cabbagetown restaurant. A tight range of high-end pantry items includes anchovies, pesto, olive oil, chocolate and espresso beans.

This Toronto Italian chain with multiple locations now has their own full-fledged online market and delivery service. Fruits, veggies, dairy, meats, pantry items, wine and spirits can all be delivered to your door for a $75 minimum order.

This Little Italy restaurant has a wall of Italian pantry staples that includes pasta, their own house sauce, fresh bread and wine. Don't forget to pick up one of their delicious bombas to take home for dessert as well.

The Danforth location of this Italian restaurant is now also a mini supermarket with fresh or frozen lasagna, food boxes, select produce, fresh pasta, house sugo, wine and beer.

The shop at this Bloorcourt restaurant is mostly dedicated to wine and spirits, but they also have a stellar snack lineup of cheeses, meats, olives and olive oil.

The Junction Triangle has this restaurant that's always had a bit of a grocery store feel, but has now gone full tilt with offerings like chocolate, preserved veggies, pasta kits and even black truffles. They're also known for their baked goods, especially bread.

The Mount Pleasant location of this popular Italian restaurant carries frozen pizzas, dinner for two kits, pasta sauce, fresh pasta, hot chili oil, meats, olives, and pantry essentials like flour, eggs, milk, yeast, butter and water.

Head to Leslieville to check out this Italian restaurant that's evolved into a grocery store mostly stocking prepared foods like house sauces, dry pasta and premade house lasagna.